Commissioners hold special meetings

Churchill County Commissioners meet Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This special meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Commissioners also meet Monday at 8:15 a.m. to swear in the new officers for Churchill County. This meeting will also be shown on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/151527181?pwd=SG1RNGtmZUJFa1BuYmk2UTlRYi8vQT09Meeting ID: 151 527 181 Password: 123456 Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) Live Webcasting:

https://churchillconv.suiteonemedia.com/web/live/. These meetings are subject to the provisions of Nevada Open Meeting Law (NRS

Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and

public. Action will be taken on all agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and

practice social distancing.

Consideration and possible action for Wednesday

• Approval of advance step placement for the community health nurse.

• Approval to hire two full-time office specialists for Social Services.

Second commission meeting for December

At the last commission meeting, commissioners took action on the following:

Update to Recreation Coordinator position from a part-time position to a full-time position.

• Awarded a contract to McFadden Electric, LLC for $600,000 to perform work on the Churchill County Civic Center.

• Awarded a contract to Overhead Fire Protection for $186,688 to perform work on the Churchill County Civic Center.

• Awarded a contract to D & D Plumbing, Inc. for $677,972.00 to perform work on the Churchill County Civic Center.

• Approved a contract with Mark Stafford, Commercial Real Estate Appraiser, not to exceed $7,500.00 to assist in appraising and defending the appraisals of solar and geothermal properties in Churchill County.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.

• Approval of purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Ronald Duane Lawrence on Assessor’s Parcel Number 009-111-02, totaling 8.00 acres with 71.50 irrigated acres.

• Approved the purchase of a Conservation/Restrictive Use Easement with Christopher E. Olivo and Cynthia A. Olivo on Assessor’s Parcel Number 009-091-13, totaling 27.04 acres of land with 23.04 irrigated acres.

• Approved a Contract Extension Agreement with Cassidy & Associates for $135,000, effective January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021.