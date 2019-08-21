Commissioners meet Wednesday

Churchill County commissioners will meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in the commission chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

Agenda items include the following:

Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District.

Discuss renewal of annual membership with Western Nevada Development District (WNDD) in the amount of $6,250 and update on fiscal year 2018­19 activities.

Update on Nevada Association of Counties (NACO) activities and on the 2019 legislative session.

Review of Secured Log Changes pursuant to NRS 361.310(4) for fiscal year 2019­2020.

Presentation on completion of RS 2477 Road Inventory Project.

Letter to Churchill County’s congressional delegation regarding request for a meeting on the Fallon Range Training Complex Modernization (FRTC) Project.

Adoption of resolution 285­2019 declaring Churchill County’s support of a Lands Bill Package for Churchill County being included as part of the Fallon Range Training Complex modernization project final legislative package.

Approval and adoption of the 2019 Churchill County Utilities Water Conservation plan.

Approval of the fiscal year 2019­2020 fixed monthly payment of $27,654.17 for the Ad Valorem Tax apportionment for the Coalition for Senior Citizens.

First Reading: Consideration and possible action regarding Bill 2019­B, Ordinance 71, an ordinance removing the sewer line access fee from section 13.05.370(B)(1) of the Churchill County Code.

At their first meeting of the month, commissioners took action on the following:

Accepted the Nevada Department of Transportation’s fiscal year 2019-¬20 annual work program and validated two concerns based on previous discussions.

Approved funding for the Fallon Lions Club Junior Rodeo for $2,500.

Approved of 2020 Agreement with the State of Nevada, Housing Division, for Welfare Set¬Aside Funding for fiscal year 2020 for $10,719.35.

Approved Interlocal Contract between Churchill County and the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child and Family Services, for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 in the assessment amount of $734,485.

Accepted funding in the amount of $15,750, from the United States Department of Agriculture for a vehicle purchase for Churchill County Social Services for the Crisis Intervention Programming.

Accepted $136,986 annual funding for the Healthy Nevada Award for Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021 between Nevada Clinical Services and Churchill County Social Services to provide the Resource Liaison Program.

Approved agreement between Carson Tahoe Behavioral Health Center and Churchill County Social Services for $46,561 for federal fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Approved community support funding for the Lahontan Valley Claybreakers for $2,000 and update on the 2018 season.

Heard and approved EnviroSafe Demil, LLC regarding a proposal to construct a munitions disposal facility in Churchill County located at Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 003¬691¬13 & 003¬691-11 located off of the Lovelock Highway.

Adopted resolution 284¬2019 declaring that it is in the county’s best interest to sell county ¬owned real property identified as APN: 003¬691¬13 for economic development purposes under NRS 244.2815 as a direct sale to EnviroSafe Demil, LLC without a public auction and authorizing said sale in the amount of $58,000 for APN: 003¬691¬13.

Approved Churchill County application for a risk management grant from POOL/PACT in an amount not to exceed $35,737.53, with a county match of 25% totaling $11,912.52, for construction alterations at the Churchill County Administration Building to address safety concerns.

Approved community support funding for $10,000 for the 2019 Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair and update on the 2018 event.

Approved Churchill County Debt Management Policy for fiscal year 2019-¬20.

Approved second quarterly report from the Churchill County Public Administrator and update on Legislative matters.

Approved apportionment of the CC Communications’ additional transfer of $300,000 to Churchill County as a result of the passing of Senate Bill No. 341.

Approved the Fiscal Year 2020 Grant Agreement with the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Grants Management Unit, for the provision of Family Resource activities under Social Services for $21,854.

Approved parcel map filed by Jerry McKnight for property located at 3790 Edwards Lane, APN: 008¬ 031¬35, with 40.63 acres in the A¬10 land use district, to divide the parcel into two lots of 20.0 and 20.63 acres.

Approved transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department for $250,000 for fiscal year 2019 Road and Bridge Projects for the 4th Quarter.

Approved of Safety Policies ¬ Accident Reporting and Investigation Plan and Workers’ Compensation Procedure.

Approved the Juvenile Detention Facility Health Authority Agreement with Vivian Graham at a monthly rate of $1,500.