The Churchill County commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the following agenda items. The meeting will be held at the commission chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

Swearing In Ceremony of the Fallon/Churchill Fire Department Officers for 2019-­2020.

Request from Brenda Ogden to participate in Churchill County’s Retirement Incentive Plan and the county’s payment of approximately $30,900 for PERS credit.

Approval of Resolution 290­2019 declaring certain equipment of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office as surplus property and authorizing the disposal of said property in any manner.

Request from the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office to seek a grant to buy a side­-by­-side for retrieval of bodies and injured people off of Sand Mountain.

Nomination of Commissioner Pete Olsen as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy Steering Committee and nomination of Commissioner Bus Scharmann as a member of Human Services and Education Policy Steering Committee.

Letter of support for the Truckee­ Carson Irrigation District to pursue transfer of title of the Old Lahontan Power Station from the United States to the Truckee­-Carson Irrigation District.

Declaration of certain uncollected property taxes as uncollectable and striking those taxes from the tax rolls.

Ratification of an Agreement with Lumos & Associates to conduct survey and parcel map work for Churchill County on property located in the future industrial park in Hazen for work that is necessary to determine suitable sites for water and sewer facilities at a total cost is $27,090.