Commissioners meet Thursday morning

Churchill County Commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the Churchill County Administrative Building, Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. This meeting will also be conducted on Zoom.

Accessing the meeting

Chapter 241). Except as otherwise provided for by law, these meetings are open and

public. Action will be taken on all agenda items, unless otherwise noted.

If you attend the meeting at the physical location, you are required to wear a mask and

practice social distancing.

Consideration and possible action

• Public Hearing – Consideration and possible action re: Bill No. 2020-B, Ordinance No. 121, a proposed ordinance adding Chapter 4.11, entitled “Churchill County Diesel Fuel Tax” to Title 4 of the Churchill County Code by imposing a five cent ($0.05) tax on diesel fuel sold within Churchill County; exempting certain diesel fuel from taxation; providing for the administration, deposit, and disbursement of tax revenue; requiring annual reporting to the Department of Taxation; adopting subsequent amendments to certain Nevada Revised Statutes; limiting repeal; adding a severability clause; and other matters properly relating thereto.

• Presentation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the general Churchill County and CC Communications for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020.

• Update on 4-H activities and presentation to the Board of Churchill County Commissioners.

• Discussion of Churchill County’s response to COVID-19.:

• Transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department for $250,000 as approved by the Regional Transportation Commission.

• Approval of a new job description for a Laboratory Technician, assigning it to Pay Grade 60.

In its Nov. 18 meeting, commissioners took action on the following:

• Approved Resolution 23-2020 directing the Churchill County Assessor to take certain actions regarding the Secured Tax Roll for 2021-2022.

• Water Matters, including: (1) presentation and discussion on the Nevada Division of Water Resources’ (NDWR) proposed groundwater basin Designation Orders in 58 hydrographic basins, implications for Churchill County and possible written comments to NDWR; (2) presentation and discussion on the Central Nevada Regional Water Authority’s (CNRWA) proposed amendments to NRS 534.035 relating to establishment of groundwater boards for the upcoming Legislative Session; and (3) update on pending water right applications in Basin 101; delays in processing in a timely manner; and possible letter to the Nevada Division of Water Resources.

• Received an update on proposed Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) and Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) water related legislation.

• Received notification from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) that it has awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Churchill County for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020.

• Approved the certification of the results of the election of supervisors for the Lahontan and Stillwater Conservation Districts, which was held on November 5, 2020.

• Approved a Parcel Map Application filed by Andrew Fisher to split a parcel into two lots for property located on Curry Road, Assessor’s Parcel Number 006-553-14, consisting of 10.1 acres in the A-10 land use district, whereby the Applicant was granted a variance from the minimum parcel size on Feb. 12, 2020 to allow each of the two resulting parcels to be less than 10 acres due to Curry Road bisecting the property.

• Approved a Reversion to Acreage Map Application filed by Mark & Carole Roberson to combine two lots into one parcel for properties located at 5250 & 5222 Rivers Edge Drive, Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 008-492-27 and 008-492-28, totaling 2.02 acres in the E-1 land use district, whereby the applicant also requested an administrative approval (by the Public Works Director) to abandon the utility easement between the two parcels.

• Approved the job description for Administrative Services Manager and assign it to Pay Grade 62, as well as approval of reclassification.

• Approved the appointment of Commissioner Pete Olsen and reappointment of Ernie Schank to serve as Churchill County representatives on the Carson Water Subconservancy District (CWSD) Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2021.