Commissioners meet Thursday morning

The Churchill County Commission meets Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at 155 N. Taylor St., to discuss the following items.

Approval of a funding Agreement with Community Chest for $52,190 per year for Resilient 8 activities.

Adoption of Resolution 288-2019 declaring various all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) as surplus property to be sold at auction or otherwise disposed.

Approval of a contract with Fallon Ford Toyota for the purchase of a Crisis Outreach vehicle totaling $40,667.25 with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Notification of the Community Development Block Grant project withdrawal and request to close the Churchill County process for Fiscal Year 2021.

Public Appeal Hearing: Appeal filed by Tim Tucker, TOT Trust, of the Planning Commission’s denial of a variance for minimum lot size of 10 acres in the A-10 land use district on property located on Stillwater Road, APN: 009-072-03.

Approval of a Sending Site Application filed by Tremain & Barbara Davis for property located at 2400 Rogers Road, APN: 006­692­25, consisting of 30.87 acres, with 20.53 irrigated water­righted acres, in the A­5 land use district proposing to place a conservation easement on the property and approval of 33 TDRs.

Special step increase for Capt. John Rowe at the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office.

Approval of a Services Agreement with Cassidy & Associates, Inc. in the amount of $15,000 per month for 12 months, plus expenses, to perform services related to a Churchill County Lands Bill.