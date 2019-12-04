Commissioners meet Thursday morning

The Churchill County Commissioners meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. in the commission chambers, 155 N. Taylor St.

Presentation and approval of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the general Churchill County and CC Communications for the Fiscal Year ending June 30.

Approval of a proposal for Engineering Services by Shaw Engineering to perform a Preliminary Engineering Report and Environmental Narrative to determine the feasibility of providing public municipal water service to the Churchill Hazen Industrial Park, for $75,000.

Appointment to the Board of Equalization of Josh Berney as a regular member, reappointment of Charlie Arciniega and Phyllys Dowd as regular members to serve four year terms through Dec. 31, 2023, and appointment of Alan Kalt as an alternate to fill an unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2021.

Addition of four new positions (resource liaison) to Churchill County Social Services, approval of Job Descriptions for said positions, and permission to begin recruitment process.

Approval of Churchill Community Coalition Funding Agreement for Fiscal Year 2020 totaling $128,557 from $288,649.

Approval of a Sending Site Application filed by Jeff & Karen Goings for properties located at 1255, 1257, & 1270 Dodgion Lane, Assessor’s Parcel Numbers (APNs): 006­692­19, 006­692­20, & 006­692­21, consisting of 39.84 total acres with 34.2 total acres of water righted property in the A­5 land use district, whereby the applicants propose to place a conservation easement on the property.

Approval of Merger and Resubdivision Parcel Map filed by Arlen and Shauna Baca and Coltan Hiatt, APNs: 008­492­23, 008­492­24 & 008­492­25 to merge three parcels and then redivide the parcel into two parcels.

Transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department in the amount of $250,000 for FY 2020 Road and Bridge projects for the first quarter.