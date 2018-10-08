Commissioners pleased with library’s direction

Churchill County commissioners said at their Thursday meeting they were pleased with library's direction and its five-year plan extending through 2022.

Librarian Carol Lloyd offered a snapshot of the library's activities during the 2018 fiscal year that ended June 30. She said the library operates with a budget of $543,467, and relies on volunteers who donated 1,642 hours. She said patrons borrowed 158,277 items, and the staff estimated patrons had 125,652 library visits. Lloyd said the library has 8,061 cardholders.

Highlights for the past fiscal year include receiving funding and grants totaling more than $16,000, providing $12,286 for the Summer Reading Program, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) programs and Books for Babies. Lloyd's report said the library assisted in bringing New York Times best-selling author Dave Peltzer to Fallon and adding streaming video through kanope.

"I like the metrics of how much the library is being used," he said.

In preparing the five-year plan, Lloyd said the library used a series of surveys and relied on focus groups and meetings with the Strategic Planning Committee. Tammy Westergard, assistant administrator for the Nevada State Library Archives and Public Records and the Nevada Library Cooperative facilitated the process.

Lloyd said the plan includes four goals.

"We have a lot of things we do that people don't know about," she said.

The identified goals include creating and maintaining collaborations community wide; developing and implementing an effective marketing strategy for the library; evaluating and creating a building plan based on changing public needs; and providing educational and cultural opportunities to the community.

Since the library building, which opened in 1967, was repurposed in 2014 and early 2015, Lloyd told commissioners patrons pack the library "all the time."

"Good work," Commissioner Bus Scharmann said. "I'm really pleased with what you have done since your arrival."

Olsen also praised Lloyd and the library board. He said the changes during the past 10 years in technology and information have been remarkable.

In other agenda items, commissioners acted on the following:

Approved changes to Bill No. 2018-D, Ordinance No. 7, an ordinance amending provisions of Title 3 of the Churchill County Code. The changes apply to certain provisions in Title 3.

Approved the application process for a Community Development Block Grant application for $280,000. If Churchill County receives approval, the funding will be used to buy the land where Wildes Manor Trailer Park is located and to clean up the land. Commissioners designated it a blighted area at their last meeting.

Approved to apply for a Nevada Department of Environmental Protection State Revolving Fund principal forgiveness loan. The purpose of the obtaining the loan is to connect 25 parcels within the Pine Grove subdivision from individual septic systems to the county's municipal wastewater system. According to Marie Henson from the Building Department, all 25 parcel owners must give their approval for the loan to be approved. So far, 22 owners have been contacted and given their approval.

Commissioners also approved an interlocal contract with the Carson Water Subconservancy District to assist with the continuation of the Lahontan Valley Water Level Measurement program; approved an application from Kylie Amos for a sending site on property located on Reservoir Road and appointed Bill Washburn as a designee to conduct the annual water meeting and election for supervisors for the Lahontan and Stillwater Conservation Districts.