Commissioners renew consultation contract for development

Churchill County commissioners met Thursday to discuss a handful of agenda items at their first meeting of the new year.

Commissioners approved the renewal of a professional services contract with Nevada Strategies for $5,500 per month. This contract is for consultation related to economic development, housing and long-term planning in Churchill County.

Bruce Breslow of Nevada Strategies discussed the need for housing and the county’s purchase of 30 acres of land off Coleman Road for development. Breslow said the two large industrial parks in Fernley will bring growth to the area, beginning first with Fernley and then eastward. Another industrial park south of Fernley is being proposed by Lance Gilman, who developed the Reno Tahoe Industrial Center.

Another project in the works is the Churchill Hazen Industrial Park 15 miles west of Fallon. Breslow said the main focus on the project will be installing the needed infrastructure.

In other agenda items, commissioners extended an agreement for professional services with Jeffrey H. Cruess as the county’s surveyor for the next three years.

A notice of proposed detachment of APN 001— 081—11 from the City of Fallon was approved as requested in an application filed by Greg and Eve Holmes, owners of 100 Airport Road.

A special meeting to canvass the votes for the general election was set for Nov. 12.

Commissioners appointed Tomas Kutansky to serve on the Fallon Golf Course, Inc. Board of Directors to fill the vacancy left by Leslie Paul.

Approved a lease agreement with the Churchill County School District for the lease of county owned property at 1245 Austin Highway (APN 007­651­12) for $562 per year and for a right­ of­ entry agreement with Verner Homes Nevada, LLC.

This authorizes Churchill County to enter Verner Homes Nevada property to conduct studies and perform drilling for a redundant municipal well, and also provides for the dedication of land identified for the well placement to Churchill County and, in consideration, Churchill County will credit two sewer connections and two water connections to Verner Homes Nevada. The total value is $27,400.

Geoff Knell of Fallon, who identifies himself with the Nevada Assault Brigade and Nevada MassResistance, approached commissioners during public comment time. He has also made presentations at previous meetings to express his views on the promotion of homosexuality.

Knell asked commissioners if he could play a video, but after briefly consulting the board’s attorney, Chairman Pete Olsen decided he would have to see the video first before it was shown.

Knell said he was disappointed with the commissioners for not responding to his emails. He said one member of the Churchill County Library Board said she was OK with a Drag Queen Story Hour.

“Do something about it,” Knell said. “You are responsible for the degradation of the United States of America.”

The Nevada MassResistance group has confronted local school boards and during the summer the Sparks Library for a presentation of a Drag Queen Story Hour with two drag queens reading to youngsters. The group, according to its website, continues to fight the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) and local school board agendas that target children.

Knell said he wanted to be respectful, but he added this issue is serious and he’s shocked the commissioners don’t want to do anything about it.

“I want you to get this on the agenda,” he said. “You need to wake up. This is the truth. I want you to face it. I want you to stop it. Your board is OK with sexual perversion.”

Knell said he wants the commissioners to stop this type of program in Fallon because he claims the county’s staff approves of this type of presentation. Furthermore, he said taxpayer money would be funding a Drag Queen Story Hour.

County librarian Carol Lloyd was out of town and unavailable for comment. Because Knell’s comments were made during public comments, state law prohibits elected or appointed official from comment.