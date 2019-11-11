Commissioners swear in new fire department officers

Churchill County commissioners met Thursday to approve or discuss a handful of agenda items in a 45-minute meeting.

Chairman Pete Olsen swore in the new officers for the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department and said this had been a tradition conducted in previous years. The new officers for 2019-2020 are Chief Jared Dooley, First Assistant Chief Randy Sharp, Second Assistant Chief Chris Rogne and Third Assistant Chief Tony Myers.

Commissioners approved for the county to participate in the $30,900 purchase of state retirement credit for Brenda Ogden, who is retiring. Human Resources director Geoff Stark said the county will see a noticeable savings in salary over a three-year period.

Commissioners also approved for the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office to seek a grant to buy a side­by­side for retrieval of bodies and injured people off of Sand Mountain. They learned the side-by-side would be used by the CCSO to transport injured people on days the Bureau of Land Management is not at Sand Mountain.

Olsen was nominated as a member of the National Association of Counties Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy Steering Committee and Commissioner Bus Scharmann was nominated as a member of Human Services and Education Policy Steering Committee.

In other action, commissioners approved a letter of support for the Truckee­ Carson Irrigation District to pursue transfer of title of the Old Lahontan Power Station from the United States to TCID.