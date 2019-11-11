 Commissioners swear in new fire department officers | NevadaAppeal.com

Commissioners swear in new fire department officers

Lahontan Valley | November 11, 2019

Staff Report
Churchill County Commissioners Bus Scharmann, left, and Pete Olsen have been recognized for their appointments to serve on steering committees for the National Association of Counties. Scharmann, has been tabbed for the Human Services and Education Policy Steering Committee, while Olsen, will serve on the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy Steering Committee.
Steve Ranson / LVN

Churchill County commissioners met Thursday to approve or discuss a handful of agenda items in a 45-minute meeting.

Chairman Pete Olsen swore in the new officers for the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department and said this had been a tradition conducted in previous years. The new officers for 2019-2020 are Chief Jared Dooley, First Assistant Chief Randy Sharp, Second Assistant Chief Chris Rogne and Third Assistant Chief Tony Myers.

Commissioners approved for the county to participate in the $30,900 purchase of state retirement credit for Brenda Ogden, who is retiring. Human Resources director Geoff Stark said the county will see a noticeable savings in salary over a three-year period.

Commissioners also approved for the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office to seek a grant to buy a side­by­side for retrieval of bodies and injured people off of Sand Mountain. They learned the side-by-side would be used by the CCSO to transport injured people on days the Bureau of Land Management is not at Sand Mountain.

Olsen was nominated as a member of the National Association of Counties Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy Steering Committee and Commissioner Bus Scharmann was nominated as a member of Human Services and Education Policy Steering Committee.

In other action, commissioners approved a letter of support for the Truckee­ Carson Irrigation District to pursue transfer of title of the Old Lahontan Power Station from the United States to TCID.

