Commissioners take action on ordinance changes

The Churchill County Commission met Friday to discuss or take action on the following agenda items:

A public hearing and approval were conducted for Bill No. 2018-F, Ordinance 7, that is amending the provisions of Title 3 of the Churchill County Code that involves vacation, sick leave and Chapter 3.12.040 of the drug and alcohol-free workplace for all employees.

The proposed change will modify the county policy so that vacation and sick leave are accrued on a bi-weekly basis based on the number of hours in paid status during that pay period. The third change relates to changes made by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and recently adopted by the Nevada OSHA.

Proposed changes were approved by the Employee Management Committee.

A first reading for Bill 2018-E, Ordinances 22, 24, 27, 32, 29, 51, 87, 90 and 106 was held. A public hearing will be conducted at the next commission meeting on Dec. 17 at 1:15 p.m.

The ordinances cover a multitude of areas to include code enforcement, health and safety, rubbish dumping, buildings and construction, building permits, zoning and land use, division of land, transfer of development rights, development standards, impact fees and flood damage prevention.

Commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Day Engineering for the Churchill County Lattin Road septic-to-sewer consolidation project for $95,000 and a services agreement with Kautz Environmental Consultants, Inc., for archaeological monitoring of the Golf Course Septic to Sewer Consolidation Project for $13,305.

Changed date of first meeting in January to Jan. 7 for the swearing in of office holders.

Approved to keep commission and board committee assignments for 2019 the same as for 2018.

Approved an application filed by Denver Nygren for a sending site on property located at 941 N. Downs Lane.

Renewed an agreement with L/P Insurance for insurance consulting services for $40,407.

Approved an application for Community Support Funding for the Fallon Churchill Volunteer Fire Department for $10,000 spread over two fiscal years. The city is also assisting.

Approved a bus lease with Churchill County School District for the 2019 winter ski program for $1,906.25.

Approved the advanced-step appointment of Anne McMillin as the new public information officer.