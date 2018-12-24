Commissioners take action on ordinances, audit report

Churchill County Commissioners met for their final meeting of 2019 on Dec. 17 and took action on the following agenda items.

Set a hearing for Bill 2018-E, ordinances 18, 22, 24, 27, 32, 39, 51, 87, 90 and 106. The Planning Department has been working to clean up and update the ordinances. Dean Patterson, the assistant planning director, said the staff has looked at changes that were made by commissioners at the previous commission meeting.

Patterson said the staff looked at name changes and instead of using natural resource, the recommendation was made to use agricultural.

Commissioners voted to open a bid for county-owned property at 255 Beasely Drive. The manufactured home, which was built on 1992, sits on 1.25 acres and has been appraised at $115,000.

This property has been identified as a parcel that is not useful to the county but may have some commercial value due to its proximity to both the Carson and Reno highways.

Commissioners conducted a public hearing and then entertained a motion to approve and adopt Bill No. 2018-G, Ordinance 37, that amends the following provisions of Churchill County Code Title 14 Buildings And Construction: Chapter 4.050 Establishment of Schedule of Fees; Chapter 12.030 Codes Adopted; Chapter 14.12.050 Effective Dates Of Adopted Codes.

Recommended Stories For You

The first reading for this bill occurred at the commissioners' meeting on Nov. 28. As stated at that meeting, as new technology, products and procedures become available in the building industry, code requirements adapt and change. International Building Codes are updated with new regulations on a three-year cycle. In an effort to keep current with the new regulations, the Churchill County Building Department will be adopting a selection of the 2018 International Codes, and the 2018 Uniform Plumbing and 2018 Uniform Mechanical Codes.

The Liquor Board approved a special events liquor license for Jimmy's Bar and Grill for that was on Dec. 21.

Commissioners voted to accept the audit report and related findings for the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30. The comptroller will file a copy with the Department of Taxation as required by statutes.

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report was delivered to the Audit Committee on Dec. 13, which was accepted and approve. Comptroller Sherry Wideman and independent auditor Chad B. Atkinson, CPA from Hinton Burdick, CPAs & Advisors, presented the report.

Commissioners approved a contract to construct the Wild Goose Bridge Abutment Modifications Project where three bids were received with King Construction having the lowest total bid of $493,030.

During the high-water year of 2017, the bridge crossing the V-Line Canal near Diversion Dam needed to be raised to allow higher flows to run under the bridge. The Bureau of Reclamation requires that if the bridge is replaced, the abutments must be higher than they are now so that the bridge does not have to be raised again in the future. Since the bridge is a primary access point for residents on the other side of the canal and for the county-owned Wild Goose Ranch, it is recommended that the bridge be replaced with higher abutments.

The funding for this project was planned to come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the flood mitigation work done in 2017. This funding has not been approved by FEMA at this time.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Churchill County Sheriff's Office and Churchill Community Coalition was approved to provide family planning services in the Churchill County.

In January 2018, the Churchill Community Coalition received funded to implement family planning services in the Churchill County Detention Center. In October 2018, a nurse was contracted to facilitate the program and an agreement has been completed with the facility medical doctor. The proposed MOU would be to provide family planning education and sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment to inmates effective Jan. 7, 2019.

Justice of the Peace-elect Ben Trotter has selected his substitute Justice of the Peace, Stuart Richardson. The board approved Administrative Order 2018-01.

Commissioners approved two items affecting the justice of the peace position: Resolution 192-2018 establishes compensation for the Justice of the Peace of the New River Township fromNRS 245.043, elected official salary rate, which is currently $85,553 annually and maintaining limitations upon receipt of fees to those received for the performance of wedding ceremonies in the manner provided for in NRS 4.040.

Approved retirement contribution of 14 percent into Social Security for newly elected Justice of Peace Benjamin Trotter, effective Jan. 7 in accordance with NRS 286.520 (5), noting that this contribution rate is below the PERS employee/employer contribution plan.

Trotter, who was sheriff for two terms, will be a retired employee under PERS when he takes office.

The following county employees were recognized for their years of service during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Jeslyn MacDiarmid, Churchill County Library Children's Services, five years; Sheena Openshaw, CCSO, 10 years; and Rudy Maynez II, CCSO, 10 years.