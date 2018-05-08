Community education courses at WNC

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social, and recreational life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

Self-Defense — 6-9 p.m. May 7. Improve your awareness, build your confidence, and increase your knowledge of how to defend yourself in this essential class. Cost: $50.

Seasonal Crafts: Spring Burlap Wreaths — 5:45-8:30 p.m. May 10. Come create a fun spring burlap wreath. Cost: $25 plus $15 supply fee payable to instructor day of class.

Mindfulness Practices — 6-7:30 p.m. Tues. May 15-22. Students will learn about the art and practice of mindfulness self-inquiry, and mindfulness meditative practice. Cost: $40.

Robust World of Coffee — 9-11 a.m. May 19. Join us on the exciting journey of coffee from bean to cup in our Robust World of Coffee class. Cost: $40.

Parenting Class — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 21. Learn effective co-parenting styles, conflict resolution skills, and how to improve and use communication skills with children. Cost: $106.

Introduction to Reading — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 29-June 14. Children will learn letters, sounds, and sight words through engaging games and early reading activities. This class is for students entering kindergarten fall 2018. Cost: $40.

Golf for Kids (ages 6-10) — 10-11 a.m. Thursdays, May 31-June 28. Kids will learn the fundamentals of the game. Full swing, chipping, putting, bunker play, and the rules and etiquette of golf. Cost: $50.

Golf for Kids (ages 11 and up) — 10-11 a.m. Fridays, June 1-June 29. Kids will learn the fundamentals of the game. Full swing, chipping, putting, bunker play, and the rules and etiquette of golf. Cost: $50.

Grant Writing Workshop — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 2. This workshop will cover the critical pieces of crafting successful proposals and aid participants in navigating the basics of the grant world. Cost: $85.

Leather Crafts for Kids — 9-10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4-27. Kids will create a custom key chain and wallet in this fun summer class. Ages 10 and up. Cost: $45, plus $25 supply fee payable to the instructor.

Driver's Education — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 4-7. Students will learn the basics of safe and defensive driving in an active classroom setting. Cost: $100.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.