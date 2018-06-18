Community invited to celebrate century-old schoolhouse

An extensive sale offering everything from camping equipment to clothing and antiques to hunting gear is planned at a celebration marking the centennial anniversary of the Stillwater School House, 11320 Stillwater Road.

The community gathering on June 23 will kick off at 8 a.m. with the flea market/yard sale, offering participants the chance to set up a table and sell their wares for a $5 donation.

Among the items to be sold are guns, hunting clothes and shoes, knives, a spotting scope, and a range of antiques including records and record players.

Handmade jewelry and pottery will be there, in addition to knickknacks, household goods, old toys, waterskis, storage boxes, furniture, local art, Western tapes and other items.

The celebration will also include a potluck barbecue at noon. The meat and soft drinks will be provided, and it's up to the attendees to bring a salad/dessert and chairs.

The century-old school building was finished and dedicated with a dinner and dance on Feb. 1, 1918. Classes began two days later with first through eighth grade students in the Stillwater area attending.

Recommended Stories For You

The school closed with the graduation of Eddie Stark and Ardith Freeman on May 11, 1956.

Those who attended the Stillwater school are encouraged to sign the attendance book and receive a token at the celebration.

For information, call 775-423-4500 or 775-423-5698.