Community members to evaluate student literacy projects

Students at E.C. Best Elementary School have been busy working on Literacy Projects throughout the academic year and community leaders are scheduled to judge each one Jan. 31.

Judges include School Board members, multiple school principals, technology teachers, police officers, the Sheriff, and fire department members.

That evening, parents and the community are welcome to come view student projects at the school from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be cookies and cocoa served.

Family Literacy Night is a project that was encouraged to do at home with student's families. The rubrics and details were presented to parents by teachers on a previous Literacy Night with a successful turnout, according to third grade teacher Monica Mayfield.

"Our parents really stepped up and showed the students that this was important," she said.

For information about the event, contact Mayfield at 775-423-3159 or mayfieldm@churchillcsd.com.