Concert features music of Mariachi Flor de Toloache

Mariachi Flor de Toloache will appear in Fallon for a free "In-the-Park" concert on June 16 at Oats Park's Centennial Stage.

Presented in cooperation with the City of Fallon, the show will be at 7:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for sale, or music aficionados may bring their chairs and a cooler with their favorite food and libations.

Mariachi Flor de Toloache is led by singers Mireya I. Ramos and Shae Fiol, and the group performs as a full mariachi ensemble.

The members with Mariachi Flor de Toloache come from diverse backgrounds that define the unique sound they bring to their music.

While working to preserve centuries old traditions of mariachi, their mélange of the traditional and the modern pushes the boundaries of the genre and brings mariachi music to new audiences.

Mariachi Flor de Toloache embarked on an extensive European and U.S. tour in late 2015 as the opening act of Black Keys' singer Dan Auerbach's new band, The Arcs. After performances to sold-out audiences in Europe, they continued to captivate crowds in the U.S. at legendary venues such as First Avenue in Minneapolis, The Vic in Chicago, Terminal 5 in New York, DC 930 Club and Nashville's Ryman Theater (The Grand Ole Opry).

Mariachi Flor De Toloache's critically acclaimed self-titled debut album received a Latin Grammy nomination for "Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album" in 2015. The group's live performances have also been praised by Rolling Stone, Billboard Magazine, The New Yorker, GQ Magazine, The New York Times. Their collaboration with rock supergroup The Arcs landed them on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and BBC 2's Later with Jools Holland.

Also recently released were collaborations and featured appearances of Flor De Toloache on Chicano Batman's new album "Freedom is Free," No Te Va Gustar's new album "Suenan Las Alarmas" and Luba Mason's new record "Mixtura," produced by Jimmy Haslip and Luba Mason.

After the concert (about 9 p.m.), stop in at the Arts Bar and check out the latest exhibits.

The selected mixed-media works of Beverly & Her Stuff features mostly artists from the Reno area and several from rural Nevada.

Inge Bruggeman, director of the Black Rock Press at the University of Nevada, Reno, has an exhibit — "Deposits: New Work" — showing in the Classroom Gallery of the Oats Park Art Center. Her work revolves around the idea of the book — the book as object, artifact and cultural icon.