Cooperative Extension hosts Nevada Agriculture Outlook

International and national economic trends have an impact on Nevada's agricultural prices and financial viability impacting both rural and urban economies in the state.

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and USDA, Risk Management Agency will host the Nevada Agricultural Outlook workshop investigating these trends at 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. on March 28. Presenters will be at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno. Participants can attend at those locations, as well as tune in via interactive video at Cooperative Extension offices in Fallon, Gardnerville, Elko, Humboldt, Yerington and Pershing.

"With potential trade wars and changes in trade policies, we will discuss how this will impact Nevada agricultural prices and economy," said Extension Specialist Tom Harris, director of the University Center for Economic Development. "Nevada's businesses and government leaders need sound economic information and forecasts to create strategies for the coming year. Information from this workshop will help our businesses and leaders involved in or concerned with agriculture develop plans and strategies to minimize the economic risk."

The workshop will provide insight on the impact of economic trends, possible impacts of changes in federal policy, and economics of Nevada's Native Seed industry. Agriculture business owners, rural and urban business owners, county commissioners, city officials, and others involved in economic development are invited to attend. Topics are as follows:

International and National Economic Trends Affecting Nevada Agriculture, presented by Malieka Landis, Research Analyst and Agricultural Economist, Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, UNR Center for Economic Development

Agricultural Outlook in the State of Nevada, presented by Mike Helmar, Research Analyst and Agricultural Economist, Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, UNR Center for Economic Development

Impacts to Nevada Agriculture from Changes in Federal Policies and New Farm Bill, presented by David Anderson, Professor and Extension Economist, Department of Agricultural Economics, Food and Agricultural Policy Center, Texas A & M University.

Economics of Nevada's Native Seed Industry, presented by Mike Taylor, Assistant Professor/Extension Specialist, Department of Economics, University of Nevada, Reno

Cost of the conference is $15 per person at the live locations in Reno and includes all handout material and lunch. All other interactive video sites are free. For the Reno workshop, register online at https://2018agoutlook.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Amber Coen at coena@unce.unr.edu or 775-475-4236. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.

The role of USDA, Risk Management Agency (RMA) is to help producers manage their business risk through effective, market-based risk management solutions. RMA's mission is to promote, support, and regulate risk management solutions to preserve and strengthen the economic stability of America's agricultural producers.