Correcting the record: Churchill County sheriff’s candidates discussing the issues at Candidates Night on Oct. 9

The Lahontan Valley News has corrected an error on an article from the two Churchill County sheriff's candidates discussing the issues at Candidates Night on Oct. 9.

The LVN reported Paul Loop had asked candidate Ray East a question involving a pay issue and repayment on a 2000 case involving the Nye County Sheriff's Office. Instead, after another review of the audio tape from Candidates Night and talking to those who attended the event, the questioner had asked East if he had ever been under a Bureau of Indian Affairs investigation. This stems from a 2001 incident involving Lovelock Paiute Tribe law enforcement officers being dispatched to help the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe with a situation.

As a result of the original story, a Fernley radio station and posters on several Fallon Facebook sites have mistakenly impugned Mr. Loop's character by citing the article that was published online on Oct. 15 and in print on Oct. 17. It was never the LVN's intent to misrepresent Mr. Loop's question or to cause negative responses toward him or his family.

The LVN regrets the error.