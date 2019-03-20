County commissioners have full agenda for Wednesday

Churchill County commissioners will meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Commission Chambers to discuss the following items.

Presentation of first quarter 2019 Employee Service Awards for years of service to Churchill County.

Update of current activities, plans, or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management's Carson City District, Stillwater Field Office.

Adoption of Resolution 05-2019 authorizing the Clerk/Treasurer to sell property held in trust because of unpaid taxes, directing publication of the Notice of the Tax Sale as provided in statutes, and other matters properly relating thereto.

Approval of the Community Health Nurse Interlocal Contract with the State of Nevada, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, for fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Continuation of support for the Fallon Youth Club (FYC) for $10,000 and annual update on activities.

Report on water conditions in the Newlands Project.

Closed Personnel Session Pursuant to NRS 288.220 – Consideration and possible action re: Discussion of Negotiations with the Churchill County Sheriff's Deputies Association (CCSDA) and Sergeants' Unit.

Recess Board of County Commissioners' Meeting for purposes of convening the Liquor Board.

Notification from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection of its review of the Site Characterization Report for the former Smedley's Chevron and Golden Gate Petroleum Facility.

Letter about Soda Lake and its beautiful habitat that is tarnished by trash and their cleanup efforts.

Notification from the Bureau of Land Management that it has published a Notice of Availability in the Federal Register for the Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for the Mount Hope Mine Project located about 23 miles northwest of Eureka.

Notification from the city of Fallon of its intent to annex about 16.66 acres of land to the City of Fallon related to Assessor's Parcel Number 007-811-12 as part of an adjacent, contiguous City of Fallon-owned parcel pursuance to a boundary line adjustment map that has been executed and approved by all necessary parties.

Approval of two proposals from Paul R. Bruk, of Bruk Real Estate, for $1,500 each, to provide professional appraisal services for the purpose of evaluating a Conservation Easement on the Imelli property.

A proposal from Mark Warren, MAI, for $1,500, to provide professional appraisal services for the purpose of evaluating a Conservation Easement on the Frey Ranch LLC property.

Approval of a proposal from Johnson Perkins Griffin for $1,500, to provide professional appraisal services for the purpose of evaluating a Conservation Easement on the Weddell property.