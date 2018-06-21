County OKs $90,000 contract for agency to help get federal funding

Churchill County Commissioners on Wednesday approved a $90,000 contract for a leading government relations firm to tour the county and perform an assessment to identify financial needs and develop strategies to connect with grant opportunities.

Merchant McIntyre & Associates, based out of Washington, D.C., specializes in serving townships, rural centers and counties to help gain federal funding. The firm consists of former Congressional staff, marketing professionals and grant writers.

The agency recently assisted in a contract with Nye County and helped garner $1.5 million for emergency and non-emergency communications system upgrades. Other projects at separate costs included Sheriff's Office communication equipment, Nye County Fairgrounds renovations and a new ambulance.

As for Churchill County, the agency will assist in identifying federal funding projects, such as repaving roadways like Gummow Drive and expanding Moody Lane and Trento Lane; improving access to county water and sewer; creating a drug task force and a program for body camera data storage; assessing potential locations for a new courthouse; and building workforce housing.

The agency also will bring Commissioners and other county leaders to D.C. for meetings with members of Congress, Congressional staff and other federal officials

In other news

The following items were approved at Wednesday's Churchill County Commissioners monthly meeting:

Ordinance to impose a surcharge for enhancement of the telephone system for reporting emergencies, and for the purchase and maintenance of portable and vehicular recording devices for law agencies. Bill 2018-B requires all agencies in county and municipal to be on the E-911 surcharge. The fund of E-911 at $70,512 also will assist in the purchase of body cameras for local law agencies. With the surcharge, an E-911 Advisory Committee is required, containing representatives from the Fallon Police Department, Churchill County Sheriff's Office, CC Communications, Comptroller's Office and District Attorney's Office.

Approval of an interlocal contract worth $6,108 between Churchill County and State of Nevada's Department of Health and Human Services, Aging and Disability Services Division for fiscal year 2018-19 for youth developmental services.

Fallon Golf Course: Karla Kent was appointed to the Board of Directors, replacing Jeff Lockwood; the course also received approval from the IRS to be recognized as a nonprofit.

Approval to begin recruitment to hire a Public Service Intern at the County Manager's Office and funding for eight weeks at a cost of $2,800. The intern will be hired through the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. Churchill County and the Churchill Economic Development Authority partnered to create this role — the intern will focus on a media plan and further involvements with local organizations.

Approval of recruitment and salary range for two new positions at Churchill County Facilities, Parks, and Recreation: Facilities Maintenance Assistant at $40,000 and Aquatics Coordinator at $26,000.