County Road Department chip-sealing this week; avoid area if possible

County Road Department chip-sealing on Lazy Heart, Bottom roads this week

Fallon, NV – Churchill County’s Road Department will chip-seal sections of local roads Tuesday and Wednesday this week as part of its regular road maintenance program.

Crews will focus on Lazy Heart Lane from Harrigan Road to Testolin Road Tuesday and on Bottom Road from Alcorn Road to McLean Road Wednesday.

Work will be conducted during daylight hours from approximately 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents will be allowed access to their property while the work is being done, but motorists are asked to avoid these areas if possible during this time.