Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Joshua Dylan Postlewait pleaded guilty to swindling, credit by false representation. He will be sentenced in March.

Scott Matthew Camilli pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon when a person might be in danger. Sentencing will take place at the end of January.

Sharleen Lynn Kakolewski was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years and ordered to complete 500 hours of community service.

Benjamin Franklin Pascoe was sentenced to 15 to 55 months in prison for conspiracy to commit a crime under the uniform controlled substances act and given 97 days credit for time served.

Delano Michael Wood pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of battery by a prisoner while in lawful custody. He was sentenced to 245 days in jail with 245 days credit for time served, as well as three concurrent terms of 28 to 72 months to run consecutive to the 254 days.

Randy Alan McClelland changed his plea to no contest for charges of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. He will be sentenced in February.

Sherry Ann Lewis pleaded no contest to charges of grand larceny of personal goods or property. She will be sentenced in March.

Donald Morris Baxter Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. The proceedings were suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.

William August Ehlers II pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. The proceedings were suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.

Proceedings against Christy Marie Davis were suspended and she was placed on probation for three years and ordered to enter drug court. She was originally charged with conspiracy to commit a crime under the uniform controlled substances act.

Patrick Albert Petty pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 12 to 40 months in prison, which was suspended in favor of probation for five years; he was also sentenced to 364 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served.