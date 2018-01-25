Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

A bench warrant was issued for Karah Vinae Christensen after she failed to appear for a status hearing and had not maintained contact with court services.

Amy Lee Tyler pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer with use of a dangerous weapon. She will be sentenced in April.

Noel Lee Wells was sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance and given 16 days credit for time served.

Timothy Richard Weckerle pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining or use of identifying information of another to avoid or delay prosecution. He will be sentenced in April.

Mario William Castellon was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison for attempt to commit battery by a prisoner in lawful custody. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation.

George Dean Joyner was sentenced to 18 to 45 months in prison for non-support of a spouse, former spouse or child. He also received 47 days credit for time served.