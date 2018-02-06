Court news

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

William Kenneth McGuinn pleaded guilty to unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. He will be sentenced in February.

Jennifer Elizabeth Graham pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Proceedings were suspended and she was placed on probation for three years and ordered to attend drug court with seven days credit for time served.

Dereck Kyle Vrandenburg-Wheeler's arraignment was continued one week. He was charged with unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Proceedings for Michael John Grainer were continued one month while the defendant is in the hospital. He was to be sentenced on charges of driving under the influence.

Scott Matthew Camilli was sentenced to 180 days in jail for discharging a weapon where a person may be in danger. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years; five days of the sentence are to be spent in jail.

Patricia Lorraine Kinkade pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. The proceedings were suspended and she was placed on probation for three years while attending drug court. She was also given 62 days credit for time served.

Clifton Jay Caffero pleaded guilty to unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. The proceedings were suspended and he was placed on probation for three years and ordered to attend drug court.

Proceedings for William Jacob Martin were continued two weeks while the attorneys consider information in the case. He was originally charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny of personal property.

Darren Neil Albury's arraignment was continued one week while the attorneys negotiate the plea. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Calvin James Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance for purpose of sale. He will be sentenced in April.

Neisho Lynn Martinez pleaded guilty to possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance for purpose of sale, second offense.