Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial Distract Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Donald Scott Echer pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or controlled substance, a third or subsequent offense. A hearing was scheduled for May.

Christina Gayle Zeviner pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. She will be sentenced in April.

Andre Blair Cotton pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a third or subsequent offense. Sentencing will take place in April.

Marcus Orlando Raoul Leyva Jr. pleaded guilty to battery on an officer, provider of health care, school bus driver, transit operator or sports official. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, which was suspended in favor of probation with 18 days credit for time served. He also was ordered to serve the first 60 days in jail.

Don Allen Lewis pleaded guilty to use of a telephone number to be used in emergencies when no emergency existed. He will be sentenced in April.

Darren Neil Albury pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after admission for bail or release without bail. He was sentenced to 12 to 34 months in jail, which was suspended in favor of probation for three years and ordered to attend drug court. He received 14 days credit for time served.

Leann Rae Hancock was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison for attempting to commit grand larceny. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years.