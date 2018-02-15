Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

The arraignment of Casey Charro Rabe was continued one week since the defendant could not be at court. He was originally charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Randy Alan McClelland was sentenced to 200 days in jail for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.

Maylynn Leigh Boots pleaded guilty to battery by a prisoner while in lawful custody. She will be sentenced in April.

William Jacob Martin's arraignment was continued two weeks so separate charges could be addressed. Martin was charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Matthew Justin Marcelli's arraignment was continued one week so new questions could be answered by his attorney. He was charged with battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.