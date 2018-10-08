Cowboy Fast draw in the Oasis of Nevada

More than 200 contestants competed in this year's annual Cowboy Fast Draw Association's, The Fastest Gun Alive — World Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.

The main event's preliminary rounds were conducted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday spotlighted the Magnificent 7 World Championship Finals featuring the Top 7 Youth, Ladies and Men. Cowboy Fast Draw is a western-themed shooting sport that features wax bullet ammunition allowing competitions to be held almost anywhere.

Official results will be posted soon on http://www.cowboysfastdraw.com