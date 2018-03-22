Crafts, language covered in community education courses

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social, and recreational life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

College for Kids: Mosaic Stepping Stones — 4-5:30 p.m. April 2-5. In this class kids will create fun and unique stepping stones. Cost: $35, plus a $10 supply fee payable to the instructor.

Driver's Education — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 2-5. New drivers are required to have 30 hours of classroom training to receive their driver's license. While completing their 30 hours, students will learn the basics of safe and defensive driving in an active classroom setting. Cost: $100.

Beginning Italian — 6-7:15 p.m. April 2-5. Acquire the basics to learning Italian. Lots of repetition, some memorization, and catered to the interest of those enrolled. Cost: $45.

Beginning ASL — 7:15-8 p.m. April 2-5. Practice will include finger spelling, counting, basic colors, signs for family members, and more. Cost: $46.

Basic Microsoft Publisher, Part 1 — 6-8:30 p.m. April 3-6. Learn how to plan an effective brochure, craft an awesome newsletter, and become an effective publisher. Cost: $75.

Golf — 5:15-6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, April 4-May 9. Whether you are new to the game or have been playing for years our Golf class is ideal for all skills levels. Cost: $100.

Safe Sitter Baby-sitting Certification — 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 6. A six-and-a-half hour course that covers all four areas of the curriculum: Safety Skills, Child Care Skills, First Aid & Rescue Skills, and Life & Business Skills; with an additional hour of CPR instruction and manikin practice. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Cost: $65.

Leather Crafts — 5:30-7 p.m. Mon. April 9-May 14. Come learn the beginnings of Leather Crafts. Students will begin by practicing with instructor provided materials and then can purchase a project at a discounted rate to complete for the remainder of class. Cost: $65.

Basic Microsoft Publisher, Part 2 — 6-8:30 p.m. April 9-13. We will explore designing, modifying, and changing formats within documents. Cost: $75.

Introduction to Chakras — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 10-24. This class will begin by introducing the chakra system, its origin, and the understandings based on the ancient Indian teachings. Cost: $40.

Native Pollinators — 6-8 p.m. April 12. Come learn about the diversity of native pollinators and how to encourage them in your landscape and gardens. Cost: $30.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.