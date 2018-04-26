Crash injures 2 when pickup collides with county vehicle

Two Fallon men were injured after a pickup in which they were riding collided with a tractor-end-dump trailer Wednesday shortly after noon at US 95 and St. Clair Road.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Matt McLaughlin said the men were released from Banner Churchill Community Hospital after being transported by paramedics. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured. The NHP has released no names at this time.

According to a preliminary NHP investigation, McLaughlin said the commercial vehicle belonging to Churchill County Roads Department was traveling southbound when it began to turn right on St. Clair Road from U.S. Highway 95. He said the pickup following behind the commercial vehicle appeared to overtake the tractor and trailer on the right side and was hit, causing both vehicles to slide into a ditch on the south side of St. Clair Road.

McLaughlin said the NHP restricted traffic to one lane for several hours after the crash as crews cleaned the highway of debris and spill, and a tow truck pulled out both vehicles. Both the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Churchill County Sheriff's Office provided traffic control.

Troopers talked to witnesses after the crash. The NHP said it's still compiling information as part of its investigation.