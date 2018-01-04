Crossfit Powerstroke to partner with Reno locations for expansion

Fallon's Crossfit Powerstroke is kicking off 2018 by going beyond city limits; the gym is partnering with Crossfit 760 to expand its membership features to Reno, and welcoming more professional coaches.

As of Jan. 1, Fallon members now have the opportunity to workout at three 760 gyms in Reno—and same goes for members in Reno visiting Fallon.

Thanks to this expansion, members also will have the opportunity to train with high level coaches and combine both locations as one culture, without changing the rates of membership prices.

"This boosts the business and community as a whole," said Sean Sweeney, owner of Crossfit Powerstroke in Fallon. "We want to continue to affect people's lives and coach."

With that, local members that travel through southern California also will have the opportunity to work out at 760 gyms in Carlsbad and San Diego.

Sweeney said the gym is currently serving in 10 locations including Fallon and Reno, and hopes to expand to at least 100 gyms across the country within the next few years.

"We're trying to consolidate a fragmented market," he said. "Most gyms only have single locations rather than multiple."

With an effective executive team on board, Sweeney said he's excited to enhance the system.

"As an owner, I'm invested in coaching and fitness, but I didn't know much about the business side," he said. "But now, we have that help by partnering with 760. We're coming together to run our specialties."

Since losing weight and getting fit is one of the top resolutions for every New Year, Crossfit Powerstroke 760 is extending membership offers for the month and include a $100 lululemon gift card at the time of sign up.

New members also are encouraged to participate in the Partner Challenge Program; at the beginning of the month, partners will test a workout and a team will then have the entire month to improve their fitness by utilizing the methodology at a CrossFit 760 location. At the end of the month, coaches will retest the workout. The pair with the largest margin of improvement will receive $1,000.

Located at 3333 Reno Highway, Crossfit Powerstroke 760 is open 5 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and on Fridays. The gym opens 4 a.m. on Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.