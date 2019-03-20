The 12th-annual Dancing with the Stars, presented by Fallon Swing Dance, brought the crowd to their feet on Saturday at the Elmo Dericco Gymnasium. The annual fundraiser saw performances from 10 star couples in addition to numbers performed by several dance teams, including Pee Weez, Starz, Kidz, Fallon City Ballet, Juniorz and the Fallon Swing Competition Ballroom Team.

Loni Faught and Matthew Sorensen won over the judges with their dream-inspired routine, and Lindsey Irvin and Davis Benecke finished second after performing "Hogwart's Mystery Adventure," a Harry Potter number that featured several props and a Dementor. Darryl Erwin and Madison Blea finished third after performing to "Runaway Baby" in a basketball-themed number. They also won the people's choice award.