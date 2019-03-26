Deadline approaching to apply for Foundation scholarships

The deadline is nearing to submit a scholarship application to Western Nevada College's Foundation.

Scholarships are available in areas including nursing, STEM, automotive, career and technical education, public safety, Latino, student leadership, electronics, music, engineering and science, single parent, single moms, veterans, art, individuals with financial need and Fallon campus scholarships.

Individuals need to fill out their application by Monday, April 1 at http://www.wnc.edu/scholarships/. The process has been simplified and applicants can receive up $2,500 next fall, or as much as $4,000 if they are pursuing a nursing degree.

Scholarship donors and recipients for the 2018-19 school year were honored at the We Are Western scholarship appreciation and recognition celebration on March 8 at Fuji Park Exhibit Hall.

For information on applying for a scholarship to WNC or starting your own scholarship, contact the WNC Foundation at 775-445-3240.

Tickets available for Friends of Western Benefit Fundraiser

Tickets are still available for the Friday, April 5 Friends of Western Benefit Fundraiser at the Fallon Convention Center.

They can be purchased for $50 per person or $385 for a table. Proceeds will help support the sustainability of the WNC Fallon campus. Phone WNC Fallon Campus Support Specialist Angela Viera at 775-423-7565.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starts at 7 p.m. The fundraising evening presented by title sponsor Manpower includes a prime rib dinner provided by Courtyard Cafe, music, raffle and a silent auction.

Schedules Available Online to Help Students Prepare for Summer, Fall Semesters

Start thinking about what classes you want to take this summer and fall at WNC. A schedule of classes is available online at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/ that will help you plan for your next semester at WNC.

Summer registration begins April 1 and Fall registration starts April 8.

Continuing students can register through their myWNC accounts. Individuals planning to attend WNC for the first time can apply for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Summer semester begins Monday, June 10 and ends Saturday, Aug. 3. Fall semester starts Monday, Aug. 26.

For information, call 775-423-7565.

Farm Supplies & Farm Boxes Sales & Marketing Workshop on April 6

Western Nevada College's Specialty Crop Institute is presenting a Farm Supplies & Farm Boxes Sales & Marketing workshop on Saturday, April 6 on the Fallon campus.

Attendees will learn about recent survey findings, new models and trends, and best practices. Brainstorm with other producers to develop ideas to compete with home delivery services.

Featured speakers include Kelli Kelly, executive director of the Fallon Food Hub and a seasoned farm-to-table chef. She manages a farmers market, storefront and subscription-based farm share program with the latest in technologies. She also is a NevadaGrown board member and on the planning committee for the Nevada Farms Conference.

Also scheduled to speak is Michelle Wyler, a program manager for Community Alliance with Family Farmers, based in Davis, Calif. She manages Regional Food System projects and staff in the Redwood Coast and North Coast regions, as well as CAFF's statewide CSA Network. Captivated by the farming culture at an early age, she has had her hands in the soil or been involved in rural food systems development for the past 20 years. She operates her own small farm, is an avid bicyclist and food aficionado.

The workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WNC Fallon Campus, 160 Campus Way. The cost, which includes lunch and refreshments, is $20 if registered by March 29 and $25 thereafter.

To register, go to http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute/csa-farm-boxes-sales-marketing/. For information, contact Ann Louhela at (775) 423-7565, ext. 2225.

Kindergarten Prep, Photography among Upcoming Continuing Ed Classes

WNC is offering the following classes through its Continuing Education program this spring:

College for Kids Clay Wonders: Pottery Class â€” Tuesdays, March 26-April 30

Beginning Pottery â€” Tuesdays, March 26-May 7

Academic Writing Formats: MLA, APA and CMS â€” Wednesday, March 27

RÃ©sumÃ© Writing â€” Wednesday, March 27

The Colorful World of Serti Silk Painting â€” Saturday, March 30

Seasonal Crafts: Easter Egg Wreath â€” Tuesday, April 2

College for Kids: Kindergarten Prep â€” Wednesdays, April 3 to May 1

Golf â€” Wednesdays, April 3 to May 1

Job Interview Skills â€” Wednesday, April 3

A to Z Photography â€” Saturday, April 6

Mindfulness Practices â€” Tuesdays, April 9-16

Acrylic Painting: Spring Wreath â€” Wednesday, April 10

Heartsaver CPR AED (Adult, Child, Infant) â€” Wednesday, April 10

Driver's Education â€” Monday-Thursday, April 15-18

Basic Microsoft Excel â€” Monday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 17

Flower Arranging: Easter Basket â€” Wednesday, April 17