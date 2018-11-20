December begins the holiday cheer at the art center

December kicks off a busy month for the Oats Park Art Center at 151 E. Park St.

A reception for the artists and Holiday Art Bar is Dec. 8 from 5-9 p.m. in the Kirk Robertson Gallery.

Artists for this year's showing includes Judith A. Carlson, Cody Chenoweth, Barbara Glenn, Amanda Hammond, Linda Hammond , Sheree Jensen, Denise Johnson, Kori Meyer, Edith A. Isidoro Mills, Larry Neel, Marie Nygren, Robert Petersen, Sarah Riggle, Kim Rowlett, Jaime Sammons, Kevin Sammons, Patricia Sammons, Jaime Lynn Shafer, Susi Slaybaugh, Rhiannon L. Stephens and Francine Tohannie.

For information call 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.

Dec. 8 also begins an exhibition in the E.L. Wiegand Gallery for Miya Hannan. An artist's talk and reception for Hannan is slated for Jan. 19 from 5-7 p.m. Her talk begins at 7:30 p.m.

Hannan's sculptures, installations, and drawings show her view of the world that is constructed by the layers and linkages of human lives and histories. Her practice is influenced by Asian death philosophy and rituals, as well as by her scientific education.

Hannan's work has been shown in numerous solo and group exhibitions both in the United States and abroad. Her artist's book, a collaboration project with Brighton Press in San Diego in 2017, is now in the collections of many institutions including the Getty Research Institute and Stanford University.

She received Nevada Art Council Jackpot Grant and Sierra Arts Foundation Artist Grant in 2018. She was awarded the Willapa Bay AiR Residency, Oysterville, Washington, in 2018 and attended the Red Gate Residency in Beijing, China, in 2017. In 2012, she was commissioned by TEDx San Diego to create an installation for their meeting. She also received the 2013 Distinguished Alumni Award from Mesa College, San Diego.

Her work has been featured in publications such as Artists Statement #1 by CICA Museum in Korea and ArtMaze Mag in New York and the United Kingdom.

Hannan was awarded a Master of Fine Arts Fellowship from San Francisco Art Institute where she received her M.F.A. in 2007. Before coming to the United States, she received a bachelor's degree in medical technology from the school of health sciences, Kyushu University and worked for a hospital for seven years in her native country of Japan. She is an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.