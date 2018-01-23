Diverse assortment of community education classes set at Western Nevada College’s Fallon campus

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social and recreation life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

Movie Night — 6 p.m. Jan. 27. WNC is excited to sponsor "The Wizard of Oz" at the historic Fallon Theatre. Cost: $5. Tickets available at Jeff's Digitex, Kent's Supply, Berney Realty, or at the Fallon campus.

Basic Microsoft Excel, Part 1 — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Feb. 5-8. Learn the basics of creating spreadsheets, using formulas and other great tools in this valuable program. Cost: $75.

Beginning Ceramics for Kids — 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 6-March 29. Students will create several great projects and have a great time learning to create art with clay. Cost: $40, plus $10 supply fee due to instructor first day of class.

Basic Microsoft Excel, Part 2 — 6-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Feb. 12-15. Expand your knowledge of Excel to include using tables and creating filters to analyze data. Cost: $75.

Amateur Astronomy: Constellations — 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21. Learn the major constellations in the sky and names of major stars in the constellations. Cost: $46 per class or $120 for series of four classes.

Grant Writing Workshop — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 24. Students in this workshop will learn the critical pieces of crafting successful proposals and aid participants in navigating the basics of the grant world. Cost: $85.

Amateur Astronomy: Origins — 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28. Learn how to use your smart phone app and how our sun, comets, moon, and planets came to be. Cost: $46 per class or $120 for series of four classes.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.