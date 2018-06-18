Division of Forestry donates engine to Fallon/Churchill Fire Department

The Fallon/Churchill County Fire Department will soon receive an advanced Type I structure fire engine thanks to the Nevada Division of Forestry.

The donated engine will be an additional resources to aid in structure firefighting during fires in the wildland urban interface.

NDF acquired the 2005 OSKKOSH engine through the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Firefighter Property Program, which allows U.S. fire departments to apply for and receive excess military equipment, at no cost to the state agency or local fire department. The program is available to all fire departments in Nevada through an agreement between NDF and the United States Forest Service.

The donated engine has four-wheel drive capacity and will be staffed and equipped per national standards for structure firefighting.

"I am excited about this addition to our fleet," said Mayor Ken Tedford. "It will be the perfect fire engine to help the Fallon/Churchill Fire Department with their needs."

Kacey KC, the state forester and firewarden heading the Nevada Division of Forestry, said the donation will be an important asset for Churchill County.

"The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to be able to provide wildland firefighting equipment to fire departments around the state in collaboration with our federal and local partners," KC said. "This engine and others acquired enhance local jurisdiction capacity and become an invaluable resource to the interagency firefighting effort in Nevada's wildland urban interface which help protect lives, property and natural resources."

To learn more about the Nevada Division of Forestry, visit http://forestry.nv.gov/.