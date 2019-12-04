DMV relocating Fallon office to Stillwater Plaza

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is relocating its current Fallon location for a new field services branch office in the Stillwater Plaza, the agency announced Tuesday.

According to the DMV, the agency will move its office from 973 W. Williams Ave., over the weekend of Dec. 7 and 8 and reopen in the new location at 2147 W. Williams Ave., on Dec. 9. The new home is the former Country Health store.

According to the DMV, the new facility will provide more customer parking, a room dedicated to written testing and newly renovated space with brighter decor and custom-built technician counters. The lease is for 10 years and includes all utility costs and janitorial services.

Additionally, the DMV is encouraging Churchill County residents to use alternate services whenever possible. Many transactions, such as registration renewals or address changes, can be completed on the Internet (dmvnv.com) or by mail.