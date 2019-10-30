Do pets enjoy Halloween costumes?

I never realize how big Halloween is for dog and cat lovers. According to the National Retail Federation, it is estimated that 16 percent of American’s plan on dressing their pets in costumes and will spend approximately $1.5 billion.

OK, I admit I’m one of those people, and Watson does have a red devil dog costume. I figured he liked dressing up and enjoyed the attention, but I may have to rethink my opinion after reading “Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell and Know” by Dr. Alexandra Horowithz.

Dr. Horowithz maintains that dogs may actually think their human handlers are scolding them when they dress them up. Dogs had wolf-like ancestors, and wolves will cover a subservient wolf’s body with their own as a form of reprimand.

When you cover your dog’s body with a costume, it might seem like you are correcting his behavior or shaming him. Dr. Horowithz suggests testing your dog’s temperament toward a costume by putting a T-shirt on him and observing the reaction.

If your dog ducks to get away, keeps his body tight and low with tail down, or ears back, that’s submissive behavior and signals duress. When you observe any of these actions it’s time to reconsider putting a costume on him.

After trying the devil costume on Watson again, I noticed he looked embarrassed. Alright, maybe I’m reading too much into his expression, but I want Halloween to be all treats no tricks for my BFF and Watson is going as Watson. Happy Halloween!

IN NEED OF

Dog walkers. We desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Folks who need their animals spay/neutered for free. Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who came to the Murder Mystery, we thank you from the bottom of our paws!

Steve Fraker, Rob McKinney, Diane Peters, Michael Peters, Bret Silva, Teresa Summers and Zip Upham for their excellent performance. All tails are wagging for you!

Atlantis Casino, Fallon Theater, J.K. Llamas, Nugget Casino, Peppermill Casino, Reed Family, Speedway Market, Target and all of our volunteers for donating items for our Murder Mystery auction. Paws applause to you!

Glen Perazzo and Mike Irby for helping with the sound and stage. You’re the cat’s meow!

The Lion’s Club for catering the excellent dinner. A Bark of Appreciation!

The Fallon ROTC for generously assisting with the set-up. A pooch smooch to you!

3-Dimension Shipping, Jeff’s Digitex Printing, and Maggie’s Playhouse for selling tickets to the Murder Mystery. You are just Purrfect!

The Boy Scouts who helped serve dinner. A Four Paw salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Nov. 2 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch!

DON’T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: Dress your pet up for Halloween, Oct. 31.

CAPS is offering free spay/neutering through a grant from Maddie’s Fund.

This offer is good until funds run out. To qualify you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veteran’s disability card including a photo ID. Also required is a Churchill County ID. For more information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

If you would like a newsletter, call 775-423-7500 or email caps@cccom.net.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.