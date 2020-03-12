Domino’s Pizza to open in Fernley

A new Domino’s Pizza restaurant is scheduled to open soon in Fernley.

The national chain will occupy a 1,400-square-feet space at 1510 E. Newlands Drive, inside the new Greater Nevada Credit Union building, according to Dickson Commercial Group.

Dominic Brunetti, Gary Tremaine and Amanda Brierton of Dickson Commercial Group represented the landlord, GNCU, in the transaction.

GNCU opened the 8,484-square-foot building in October, with the credit union taking up roughly half the space and planning to lease out the remaining 4,122 square feet.

After the Domino’s lease, GNCU is still looking for additional retail/restaurant/office users with a possible drive-thru option.