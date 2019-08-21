Don’t miss welcome back celebration on Sept. 4

Celebrate the start of Western Nevada College’s 2019-20 school year by attending the Associated Students of Western Nevada’s Welcome Back event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 on the Fallon campus.

The celebration will include sandwiches, refreshments, ping-pong and cornhole games, music provided by Oasis Academy, popcorn and raffle prize giveaways.

Students who attend the celebration have a chance to win a backpack containing a new Kindle.

ASWN representatives Desirae Blunt-Lamkey, Diana Enriquez-Alanis and Yamillen Castillo are organizing the celebration.

Late-Start English, Math Classes Offered

Individuals who want to take an English or math class after the fall semester begins on Aug. 26, there are several late-start options on the Fallon campus.

Composition I (ENG 101) is being offered Oct. 21 through Dec. 12 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Fundamentals of College Mathematics (MATH 120) is meeting Oct. 22 through Dec. 12 from 7 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students new to WNC can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/. To view a schedule of classes for fall semester, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

For information, call 775-423-7565.

Bookstore Opens

WNC’s Fallon Campus Bookstore opened for business Aug. 19 and will remain open through Sept. 5 so students can purchase books for fall semester.

Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The bookstore will be closed Friday through Sunday and on Labor Day.

For information, call 775-423-7565.

Lifelong Learning Opportunities in Continuing Ed Classes

WNC is offering the following classes through its Continuing Education Division in the upcoming months, giving individuals lifelong learning opportunities.

Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned. Course details, fees and registration information are at wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.

College for Kids: Advanced Kids Pottery — Thursdays, Aug. 22-Sept. 26

Pottery Studio — Friday, Aug. 23

Introductory German — Tuesdays, Sept. 3-24

Introductory Russian — Tuesdays, Sept. 3-24

CDL Skills Test Preparation — Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 8

Pouring Watercolors — Saturday, Sept. 21

College for Kids: Kids in the Kitchen — Tuesdays, Oct. 1-22

College for Kids: Kids in the Kitchen — Tuesdays, Nov. 5-26

The Colorful World of Silk Painting — Tuesday, Nov. 12

Family Gingerbread Party — Monday, Dec. 9

Heartsaver CPR AED (Adult/Child/Infant) — Wednesday, Dec. 11