Drug Court pioneer recognized for service to Nevada judiciary

The Supreme Court of Nevada recognized Senior Judge Archie E. Blake for his 30 years of service to Nevada judiciary at a recognition event July 19 in Carson City.

Gov. Brian Sandoval provided a certificate and 30-year pin in recognition of his service to Nevada.

Blake originally took the bench in Department 2 of Churchill and Lyon counties' Third Judicial District Court on Jan. 4, 1988.

He was elected four times and served until Feb. 11, 2006. Blake became a senior judge in 2006. He continues to serve as a senior judge, providing leadership to specialty court programs in Northern Nevada.

"Judge Blake is a consummate professional who has been both an innovator and a pioneer in dealing with substance abuse, drugs, and mental health issues alongside specialty court pioneers Judge Peter I. Breen and Judge Jack Lehman," said Chief Justice Michael L. Douglas.

In 2001, Blake started the multi-county/multi-jurisdictional Western Regional Drug Court where he still serves as senior judge. He also presides over court for the Washoe County Specialty Courts in Reno.