Early voting ends this week

More than 2,100 Churchill County voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting with three more days remaining to beat the mad rush on Tuesday.

The general election is Tuesday, and the county's only polling location, the Fallon Convention Center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Besides local offices, voters will also decide on the six state constitutional offices, the U.S. Senate and Congressional District 2.

Early voting runs through Friday at the Churchill County Administrative Complex's Commission Chambers, 155 N. Taylor St. Hours are from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Results from the general election as well as statewide and federal results for U.S. Senate and CD 2 will be posted on the LVN website and Facebook page.

For the first week of early voting, 2,184 residents either voted early or sent in absentee ballots. Of the 2,184 votes recorded, 1,365 were from Republicans and 420 from Democrats. Others, which includes independents and other political parties, consisted of 337 votes.

Two nonpartisan races that have generated the most interest have been for Churchill County sheriff and justice of the peace. The sheriff will serve for four years and the justice of the peace for four years.

Richard Hickox, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's department, is running to succeed the current sheriff, Ben Trotter, who decided to seek justice of the peace. Facing Hickox is Ray East, a veteran law enforcement officer who currently works for the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Recommended Stories For You

Incumbent Mike Richards, who was first elected in 200., is seeking his third term. He is facing Trotter, who has served as sheriff since 2010.

The nonpartisan Churchill County School Board race features eight candidates vying for four positions. Each is a four-year term. The eight candidates are incumbents Clay Hendrix, Matt Hyde and Carmen Schank followed by Fred Buckmaster, Amber Getto, Patty Julian, Tedd McDonald and Deby Smotherman.

Five candidates are competing for three positions on the nonpartisan Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Abatement Board. The term is for four years. Candidates are Thomas Hutchings, Christy Lattin, Gary Smith, Michael Spencer and Larry Tucker.

The six county partisan offices, each for four years, were decided at the primary election. The only contested race in June was won by Linda Rothery. Facing no competition were County Commissioner Pete Olsen, District Attorney Art Mallory, Assessor Denise Mondhink-Felton, Public Administrator Bob Getto and Recorder Tasha Hessey.

Each county partisan office-holder is a registered Republican.

Voters will also cast ballots for state partisan offices to include governor, lieutenant governor secretary of state, treasurer, controller and attorney general. Three statewide races for Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court are all nonpartisan. The state offices are for four years, and the judicial offices are six-year terms.

State District Partisan Offices are for State Senate District 17 and Assembly District 38. Incumbent James Settelmeyer, a Republican, is facing Democratic candidate Curtis Cannon for State Senate, and Titus, a Smith Valley Republican, is running unopposed. State Senate positions are for six years, and the Assembly requires two-year terms.

Churchill County residents will be asked to vote on six statewide ballot questions.

Question 1: Expands the rights of crime victims;

Question 2: Exempts feminine hygiene products from sales tax;

Question 3: Places regulations on the energy market;

Question 4: Provides for a sales tax exemption for medical equipment;

Question 5: Allows for automatic voter registration with the Department of Motor Vehicles;

Question 6: Requires 50 percent of energy to come from renewable resources by 2030.