Early voting open for another week

One week down. One week to go.

Churchill County residents have seven more days to cast their ballots during this spring's early voting period.

So far, 611 voters have cast ballots with Tuesday being the busiest day with 238 voters. Of the overall total between the two major political parties, 362 Republicans have voted, while 99 Democrats have taken advantage of early voting.

The county has 7,664 registered Republicans followed by 2,498 Democrats and 2,068 nonpartisans.

Erin Montalvo oversees the election process for the Churchill County Clerk/Treasurer's office. She said the county installed new voting machines this year, and the county has not experienced any problems.

"They're like the older machines with the touch screens, and voters can print out their results," she said.

Montalvo said the number of voters is on par with previous years. While 149 voted on the first day, May 26, she said 147 cast votes on the first day two years ago.

"It's not much different from past years, but 2010 was one of our busiest early voting times," she said.

During the 2010 primary election, four Republican candidates were vying for the opportunity to oppose Sen. Harry Reid for U.S. Senate, and the county had a hotly-contested sheriff's race. The governor's race that year featured Brian Sandoval, who would eventually win the primary race and then the general election, facing Republican incumbent Jim Gibbons.

Early voting, which began on May 26, is being conducted in the Churchill County Commission Chambers at 155 N. Taylor St. Hours for voting are as follows: Friday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and the week of June 4, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Because the voting machines are set up in the chamber, the county commission will meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. in room 102

The primary election by precincts is June 12 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center.

Both the school board and sheriff are nonpartisan races, while candidates for clerk/treasurer are both Republicans. Nevada state law requires a primary election if two or more candidates from the same party run against each other. Republicans Linda Rothery and Corine "Rinnie" Barrenchea are facing each other in June, and since no Democrat filed, either Barrencha or Rothery will appear alone on the general ballot.

Kelly Helton did not seek re-election.

Twelve candidates are vying for school board. They include Fred Buckmaster, Amber Getto, Clay Hendrix (incumbent), Matt Hyde (incumbent), Patty Julian, Jay Lingenfelter, Dante Martell, Tedd McDonald, Bobby Parmenter, Carmen Schank (incumbent), Deby Smotherman and Richard Wiersma, Jr.

Richard Gent did not seek re-election because of term limits. Only the top eight candidates advance to the general election.

The five candidates for sheriff are Walter "Butch" Christie, Ray East, Richard Hickox, Jared Jones and John Moser. The top two candidates will move on to the next level.

Except for state controller, Nevada's other constitutional offices will also have a primary: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer. Voters will also go to the polls to vote for their respective candidate for U.S. Senate.