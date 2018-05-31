It's that time of year when specialty crop fresh fruits and vegetables will be popping up soon and delivered to market. Check out what this year's market has planned. The East Center Street Farmers Market begins Friday and will run each Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. through the end of September.

The market will be held on East Center Street between South Maine and South Nevada streets. This is a central location in Fallon's historic downtown area, with the Fallon Food Hub at its core. Plenty of parking is available in the area and many other downtown businesses within walking distance will be open during the market.

Featured at the market are a tasting and information station to learn about local specialty crops and how to prepare them; weekly raffle for a Specialty Crop Basket; special events: blood drives, car show, live music and other entertainment; and local farmers, artisans, crafters, and cottage food vendors.