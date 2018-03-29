Easter happenings in Fallon

The following local events in celebration of Easter beginning today:

Spring Fling by Top Gun Bombers and Lattin Farms

Activities include Easter Bunny, egg hunts, cow train, face painting, bounce houses, produce stand, and petting zoo.

Today, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free community egg hunt will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

Fallon Lions and Kiwanis Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Sunday, 1 p.m. at Laura Mills Park.

Easter Brunch by former Top Chef contestant, Ryan Scott, at The Slanted Porch, 310 South Taylor Street.

Friday and Saturday for dinner

Easter Sunday morning for brunch

Reservations are recommended.

Stone Cabin Coffee hosts Military Appreciation Dinner, 480 E. Williams Ave.

Military members and their families will be provided food beginning 5 p.m.