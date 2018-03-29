Easter happenings in Fallon
March 29, 2018
The following local events in celebration of Easter beginning today:
Spring Fling by Top Gun Bombers and Lattin Farms
Activities include Easter Bunny, egg hunts, cow train, face painting, bounce houses, produce stand, and petting zoo.
Today, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Free community egg hunt will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Fallon Lions and Kiwanis Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, 1 p.m. at Laura Mills Park.
Easter Brunch by former Top Chef contestant, Ryan Scott, at The Slanted Porch, 310 South Taylor Street.
Friday and Saturday for dinner
Easter Sunday morning for brunch
Reservations are recommended.
Stone Cabin Coffee hosts Military Appreciation Dinner, 480 E. Williams Ave.
Military members and their families will be provided food beginning 5 p.m.
Trending In: Lahontan Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Fuss over Eric Musselman and Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team just starting, says Joe Santoro
- Makeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school
- Nevada public employees to see lower health care costs starting July 1
- Former Douglas High star Jerry Gray passes away at age 66
- Recipe: Short ribs a la Cafe at Adele’s by Chef Charlie Abowd