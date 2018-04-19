Edmonson performs Saturday

Tickets remain for Saturday's show featuring Kat Edmonson who calls her music vintage pop.

The talented Houston, Texas, singer and songwriter is performing at 8 p.m. at the Oats Park Arts Centers Barkley Theater. Edmonson is also a part of the Arts Council's free Conversation with the Artist program on Saturday as she discusses "Following Your Heart" at 3 pm.

Individual tickets are $17 members, $20 nonmembers. To purchase tickets, call 775-423-1440 or charts@phonewave.net. Tickets are also available at Jeff's Copy Express and ITT@Naval Air Station Fallon. All seats are reserved. The box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 7 p.m. with her performance at 8 p.m.

Music lovers will be happy to know that Edmonson's Kat's new music video for her song "A Voice" premiere earlier this month on Billboard.com.

According to Billboard, Edmonson provides "An intimate journey from doubt to resolve and implied triumph — with plenty of close shots of Edmonson singing — the 'A Voice' video is, in fact, a microcosm of those emotions she felt going into the making of Old Fashioned Gal, which comes out April 27. Smarting from some negative criticism, especially about her own distinctive, reedy voice, that she received for 2014's The Big Picture, Edmonson used the new material as a creative pep talk to help her move forward."

You can pre-order "Old Fashioned Gal" now so you don't have to mark it on your calendar. While you are at it, download the title track "Old Fashioned Gal" available for purchase, download and streaming on Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and iTunes.

Not only is the 34-yeaar-old musician a hit on the charts, but she also made her movie debut in the 2013 release of "Angels Sing" and sings "Christmas Time is Here" with Lyle Lovette. In 2016, she appeared in Café Society, which was directed by Woody Allen and plays the Les Tropiques Night Club singer, performing two songs: "Mountain Greenery" and "Jeepers Creepers."

Her song "Lucky" was featured twice in the movie "Admission," over the credits in the Coca-Cola Footprints ad for the 2014 Winter Olympics, and featured in the 2016 Tourism Ohio commercial "Find it here" and in the Fiji promotional commercial video, 2010 "FijiMe."

Edmonson received great reviews for her fist three albums: "Take to the Sky" reached the Top 20 on the Billboard magazine jazz chart, "Way Down Low" received a warm, critical reception from The New York Times and National Public Radio (NPR), reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and "The Big Picture" also reached No. 1 on the same chart.