education briefs

Bachelor degrees earned by Fallon natives

Zachary Keener of Fallon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The Citadel during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets commencement ceremony on May 5.

The Citadel Class of 2018 includes 516 cadets from 29 states and four countries. The ceremony followed three days of the Corps' commencement-related actives, which included an awards convocation, commissioning ceremonies for cadets becoming military officers and The Citadel's iconic Long Gray Line parade.

Additionally, Charles Kaiser of Fallon graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies from the Black Hills State University, which celebrated its 175th Commencement Ceremony this month.