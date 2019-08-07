Ellis Dyson, Shambles plays on Fallon all-reunion weekend

Ellis Dyson & the Shambles expertly blend old-time influences ranging from early New Orleans jazz to Piedmont murder ballads.

They bring their music to Fallon for the all-reunion weekend on Aug. 17 at Oats Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. This free performance is presented in cooperation with the mayor, city council and City of Fallon. Food and beverages will be available for sale or concert goers can bring their lawn chairs and coolers.

Ellis Dyson & the Shambles’ foot-stompin’ and eccentric original songs bring party music of departed eras to crowds both young and old. The band has made waves with its theatrical live shows and dazzling musicianship and has performed hundreds of shows throughout the East Coast and Midwest, sharing the bill with national acts such as Lake Street Dive, Rebirth Brass Band, Pokey LaFarge and Mipso, to name but a few.

The band’s performance in Fallon marks the beginning of a West Coast tour that will take it next to San Francisco and upward to Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. It’ll end the tour at Beaverton, Ore., on Aug. 25.

After the concert will be a post-performance Q & A with the artists as they discuss “Continuing the Tradition of Storytelling Through Songwriting.”

Says Spencer Griffth of Indy Week, “Breathing new life into a bygone era of party music, the dapper dudes splice horn-laden swing, ragtime, Dixieland, jump blues, and old-time influences into original, whiskey-fueled concoctions that are at once raucous, theatrical, and jocular.”

After the show and Q & A, the Oats Park Arts Center will be open. Keith Goodhart has an exhibit of “The Day The Earth Moved — Slightly” — a mixed media works. His show is through Nov. 16 in the E. L. Wiegand Gallery.

In the Kirk Robertson Gallery is Gesine Janzen’s “Regarding the Rivers,” recent works on paper. Her exhibit also runs through Nov. 16. An artist’s talk and reception is Sept. 7

Also on concert day, the Fallon/Churchill County Community Reunion begins the day with breakfast at the William N. Pennington Life Center on South Maine Street followed by a Show-n-Shine Car Show and Antique Tractors, an open swim at the city pool and class reunions.

Tours and activities planned for the day include the Churchill County Museum, Fallon Theatre, the Old High School, library, Frey Ranch Distillery, the fire department, the Douglass House, the Old Post Office, Cottage Schools and a visit with Mayor Ken Tedford at the Fallon City Hall and the Oats Park Arts Center.

On Sunday at the Churchill County High School gym will be a girls softball pancake breakfast.