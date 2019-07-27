EMT class returning to WNC Fallon campus

Thanks to the efforts and contributions by the Rotary Club of Fallon and Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Western Nevada College will resume offering an EMT class to its rural counties starting with the fall 2019 semester.

This program meets the needs of WNC’s growing community and the future demand for even more qualified emergency personnel. The Emergency Medical Technician Training (EMS 108) course begins Aug. 26 and will meet from 5 to 8:45 p.m. Monday and Wednesday the first week of class and on Wednesdays for the remainder of the semester.

EMS 108 is a hybrid class in which coursework will be completed online with practicums each Wednesday.

WNC’s collaboration with Rotary President and Chief Deputy District Attorney Lane Mills, Churchill County Justice of the Peace Ben Trotter, Rotary Treasurer Joe Lane, Banner Churchill Community Hospital EMS shift supervisor Cass Fox, Banner Churchill Community Hospital EMS chief Steve Towne, Banner Churchill Community Hospital CEO Rob Carnahan and WNC nursing director Judith Cordia made this course possible.

Rotary and WNC will honor the success of the fall 2019 EMS 108 students completing the course, their EMS instructors and local first responders with a celebration in December.

Register as soon as possible to ensure a seat in this class. For information, call 775-423-7565. New students can get started by applying for admission at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.