Enjoy the community’s holiday cheer this week

There's plenty of holiday cheer to go around this week with activities ranging from the annual Christmas Home Tour to an evening at the Oats Park Arts Center.

One of the most anticipated events this week is the home tour, a fundraising to benefit Grad Night 2019 for Churchill County High Schools graduating class.

Shannon Nelson a member of the Grad Night committee, said six residents have opened their homes for touring on Saturday from 2-7 p.m.

"The committee asked for volunteers to show their homes," said Nelson, adding each home will be decked out in Christmas cheer.

Those showing their homes include: Karl and Jennifer Buckmaster, Barry and Jennifer Vasquez, Donnie and Sarah Frey, Brody and Michelle Hammon, Ward and Tiffany Morris and Jeff and Gina Ritchie.

Tickets are $20 each or $15 each for seniors 65 years of age and older.

Nelson said tickets may be purchased at Berney Realty, Blessings in a Bucket, Jeff's Copy Express, Just County Friends and Workman Farms.

The Churchill County High School Music Department presents "A Ceremony of Carols; A Christmas Celebration" on Thursday and Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Music teacher and director Tom Fleming said Friday is filling up with reservations, but as of late last week, plenty of tickets are available for Thursday night's presentation. Tickets are $25 each or a table for eight for $200. All seats are reserved. A silent auction and raffle round out the night's event.

"A Ceremony of Carols" will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church's parish hall on Tedford Lane

This festive event includes music, a royal court, a four-course dinner featuring tri tip steak and holiday cheer for family and friends.

Tickets may be purchased at the Churchill County High School Office at 1 Greenwave Circle.

American Crossroads — a free Christmas concert, begins Friday after the tree lighting. The concert is from 6:15-8:15 p.m. at the Fallon Theatres.

Openshaw Saddlery on 105 S. Maine St., is having a special artist on Friday. Maxine Caprioli-Hight, an award-winning Western artist who resides in Fallon, was introduced to the art of painting on Chinese silk scarves. Immediately, she was hooked to this new art form. Watch her demonstrate "The Art of Painting Silk Scarves" from 4-7 p.m.

A reception for the artists and Holiday Art Bar is Saturday from 5-9 p.m. in the Kirk Robertson Gallery at the Oats Park Arts Center.

Artists for this year's showing include Judith A. Carlson, Cody Chenoweth, Barbara Glenn, Amanda Hammond, Linda Hammond, Sheree Jensen, Denise Johnson, Kori Meyer, Edith A. Isidoro Mills, Larry Neel, Marie Nygren, Robert Petersen, Sarah Riggle, Kim Rowlett, Jaime Sammons, Kevin Sammons, Patricia Sammons, Jaime Lynn Shafer, Susi Slaybaugh, Rhiannon L. Stephens and Vanessa Urquhart.

"The local show (our ninth Lahontan Valley Fine Arts Invitational) is a wonderful way to showcase the work of local artists," said Valerie Serpa, executive director of the Churchill Arts Council. "We have the show open on Fallon's Downtown Christmas weekend as part of the seasonal celebration but also because artwork makes great Christmas gifts!"

Serpa said the show is particularly fun because, as a group show, it has a variety of media such as photographs, oil and acrylic works, collage and even a sculpture made form horse shoes.

For information call 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.

Saturday also begins an exhibition in the E.L. Wiegand Gallery for Miya Hannan. An artist's talk and reception for Hannan is slated for Jan. 19 from 5-7 p.m. Her talk begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble will perform Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Oats Park Art Center.

Reno's own ensemble is comprised of a wide variety of talented local musicians, including University of Nevada, Reno music majors, professionals from within and outside the music world and a handful of retirees.

Presenting renditions of seasonal music intertwined with the sharing of amusing personal tales, sit back, relax and enjoy the seasonal presentation by Tintabulations as they envelope you in the magical warmth of the holidays.

The concerts are free and suitable for all ages.

The annual Christmas Concert ,"Christmas Is Coming – A Celebration," will be presented by the Lahontan Valley Concert Choir on Dec. 13 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center.

Please bring canned food for the local pantry.