ESL Program launches bank account for students

The ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada has launched an ESL Citizenship Fund bank account open for students of the program who need funds to apply for citzenship.

The program serves Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Washoe counties. Tim and Betsy Kosier of Carson City and Vicki Bailey of Santa Rosa, Calif. donated generously to start this fund to create a way to help more graduates of the ESL In-Home Program be able to afford to apply for citizenship.

The program currently has over 80 individuals who have taken the 12-week citizenship study classes and are now ready for the citizenship exam. However, not all have the full application fee of $725.

Anyone who has saved money for the citizenship exam but does not have the total amount of $725 should apply for assistance with Florence Phillips, Executive Director, ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada at 775-888-2021, or send an email to eslinhomennv@gmail.com.

The program also accepts donations. For more citizen students to apply for assistance, visit http://www.eslinhome.org/donations.