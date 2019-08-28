Events planned to remember 9/11

Communities and area organizations are planning events next month to remember and reflect on Sept. 11, 2001.

FALLON

The city of Fallon’s annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony is Sept. 11 at the City Hall Courtyard, and the annual event recognizes first responders and military personnel who put their lives on the line for their nation and community and remembers those who lost their lives on that day 18 years ago.

A time for the event has not been established. During the ceremony, though, Mayor Ken Tedford will give a chronology of the events from that tragic day, and several groups will sing patriotic songs. The Churchill County Junior ROTC honor guard will parade the colors.

Fallon has an added bonus to this year’s remembrance, said Lucy Carnahan, executive director of the Fallon Chamber of Commerce. The Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) based in Independence, Mo., the home of President Harry S. Truman, is rolling across the country on its 2019 Transcontinental Motor Convoy by recreating the 1919 journey that crossed the United States a year after the end of World War I.

The convoy of about 50 vehicles (more are expected to join on the route) is retracing the original 1919 route along the Lincoln Highway route in all or part of 11 states. Fallon was a major stop on the Lincoln Highway, the first transcontinental road for automobiles in the United States that was dedicated in 1913.

The vehicles departed Washington, D.C. on Aug. 11 and are expected to arrive in San Francisco on Sept. 14 with prior stops in Carson City and Placerville, Calif. The convoy is currently crossing Nebraska.

Carnahan said the convoy is expected to arrive on the afternoon of Sept. 9 after traveling 110 miles from Austin. A dinner is planned for the convoy participants the following day, and the MVPA is scheduled to be at the 9/11 ceremony. The convoy leaves Fallon Thursday morning (Sept. 12) will take a lunch break at the Nevada State Railroad Museum’s parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, the convoy continues to Placerville to bed down for the night. The museum welcomes the public to inspect the vehicles in the convoy.

According to the World War I Museum in Kansas City, Mo., “In 1919, the U.S. Army decided to plan and execute a motor convoy of various vehicles across the country, on the newly-formed Lincoln Highway. In general, the route began at the White House, in Washington, D.C., and ended at Lincoln Park, in San Francisco – 3,250 miles and 62 days later. This would be the first motor transport convoy – ever – to cross the U.S.

“At that time, the Lincoln ‘Highway’ was a series of roads with conditions that ranged from poured concrete to tracks across quicksand, tracks across alkali mud and across bridges that gave way under the weight of these vehicles. The trip was grueling and the daily average was 59 miles and about 6 mph.”

Furthermore, according to the museum, “The 1919 convoy was staffed with 37 officers and 258 enlisted men – including then Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower. The convoy was comprised of 81 Army vehicles.”

See actual video of the 1919 convoy on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgFiBeq66-E&t=301s

NEVER FORGET 9/11

On Sept. 7, the Iron Nation M/C is conducting its 18th annual memorial ride, Never Forget 9/11 Memorial Ride.

Not only will participants be able to remember the events from Sept. 11, 2001, but with their entry fees, they will also be supporting Honor Flight Nevada.

Sign-ins will be from 9-11 a.m. at Reno’s Wingfield Park with a ceremony at noon and a parade to follow at 1 p.m.

The cost is $20 single rider or $30 with a passenger. Outback Steakhouse is sponsoring lunch, and the Biggest Little Beer Truck is providing the beverages. Valentine Rodeo will have live music.

For information or if interested in donating or volunteering, call Shelly at 775-636-1294.

CARSON CITY

The Carson City Christian Ministerial Fellowship will gather at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the 9/11 Memorial site located near the entrance of the Marv Teixeira Pavilion and the Carson & Mills Park Railroad.

The time will give those in attendance a time to reflect, to pray and remember the day when more than 3,000 people, including those on the four jets, died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.

Several representatives from Carson City and the state of Nevada will speak, mingled with prayers offered by local pastors.

MINDEN

The Sierra Nevada Republican Women are presenting a special luncheon and program at their regularly scheduled meeting to reflect on 9/11.

The luncheon will be held at the Carson Valley Inn. Everyone is invited to attend, regardless of political affiliation. The speaker is Lt. Col. Brad Spires of the Civil Air Patrol, and his presentation is on “Civil Air Patrol: Serving our State and our Community.” Civil Air Patrol is all-volunteer. It is part of the Air Force’s Total Force and has recently been tasked with homeland security.

The CVI banquet room doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the buffet starting at noon. There will be no regular club business conducted during this event. The price is $25 and reservations must be made by Sept. 6. No additional lunches will be sold at the door on 9/11. Reservations can be made on-line by going to the “Events” tab at the club’s website, sierranevadarepublicanwomen.com. or contacting Bev Anderson at 775-782-0730.

FERNLEY

The city of Fernley and the Nevada Veterans Coalition will conduct a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Out of Town Park’s gazebo.

The Fernley remembrance features several speakers who discuss the importance to remember the day when 19 terrorists hijacked four jets.